Teja Sajja to play Super Yodha in his next 'Mirai', to release in April 2025

The first look poster titled Mirai (Future) shows Teja Sajja in a super yodha look with a Yo (Staff Stick) in his hand, standing on top of an erupting volcano. In the background, one can also observe an eclipse, highlighting the backstory of the movie.

Largely based on King Ashoka and his Secret 9, the Kalinga War stands as a dark chapter in Ashoka's history, marking a period of profound remorse and introspection for the emperor. During this time of repentance a divine revelation occurred, unveiling the profound wisdom contained within nine scriptures, believed to bestow divine qualities upon those who possess them. Nine formidable warriors were appointed as its guardians to safeguard this sacred knowledge for future generations.

Karthik Gattamneni has also penned the screenplay, along with Manibabu Karanam who also wrote dialogues. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the art director of the movie, whereas Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer. Krithi Prasad is the Creative Producer, and Sujith Kumar Kolli is the Executive Producer.

The makers have announced the release of Mirai in multi-languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi and Chinese languages on April 18th in summer in 2D and 3D versions, exactly after one year.