Teja Sajja to play Super Yodha in his next 'Mirai', to release in April 2025

Hanuman star Teja Sajja announced his next project in which he will be seen essaying a super yodha. Helmed by director Karthik Gattamneni the movie is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner People Media Factory.
The makers unveiled the film’s title with the first look poster, giving a glimpse into the cinematic spectacle. Based on ‘King Ashoka and his Secret 9’, the movie will be made on a large scale with top-notch production and technical standards.
The first look poster titled Mirai (Future) shows Teja Sajja in a super yodha look with a Yo (Staff Stick) in his hand, standing on top of an erupting volcano. In the background, one can also observe an eclipse, highlighting the backstory of the movie.
Largely based on King Ashoka and his Secret 9, the Kalinga War stands as a dark chapter in Ashoka's history, marking a period of profound remorse and introspection for the emperor. During this time of repentance a divine revelation occurred, unveiling the profound wisdom contained within nine scriptures, believed to bestow divine qualities upon those who possess them. Nine formidable warriors were appointed as its guardians to safeguard this sacred knowledge for future generations.
Karthik Gattamneni has also penned the screenplay, along with Manibabu Karanam who also wrote dialogues. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the art director of the movie, whereas Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer. Krithi Prasad is the Creative Producer, and Sujith Kumar Kolli is the Executive Producer.
The makers have announced the release of Mirai in multi-languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi and Chinese languages on April 18th in summer in 2D and 3D versions, exactly after one year.
(Published 18 April 2024, 10:52 IST)