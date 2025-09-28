'Thamma' Trailer: The Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe expands with a bloody, wild love story

<p>After impressing the audience with Stree and Munjya, Maddock Films dropped the trailer of their first first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU), <em>Thamma,</em> with the tagline <em>Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna bloody</em>.</p><p>The trailer plunges us straight into a bloody world where love bleeds, legends awaken, and humour turns too relatable. Rashmika as Tadaka revives a thousand-year-old legend, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Yakshaashan makes a bone-chilling declaration and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Alok finds himself with bloodshot eyes, no pulse, sunlight burning his skin.</p>.<p>From there, the trailer explodes into a never-before-seen spectacle with impressive VFX. The trailer gives a glimpse of beasts getting unleashed, moments of action and horror seamlessly balanced with Maddock Films’ signature comic timing. And at its heart lies a love story - bloody, wild and unforgettable, making <em>Thamma</em> a complete entertainer that families can enjoy together this festive season.</p><p>In addition to the trailer, Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films also revealed the visual identity of Maddock’s Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU), giving fans their first look at the evolving cinematic world that began with <em>Stree</em> and now expands in a bigger, bloodier way with <em>Thamma</em>.</p><p>Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thamma blends horror, action, comedy and romance into a cinematic experience unlike anything before. With an ensemble cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Geeta Agrawal, the film promises a Diwali spectacle of epic proportions.</p><p>The Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe already includes blockbusters like <em>Stree, Bhediya </em>and <em>Munjya </em>and with <em>Thamma</em>, the universe gets bigger, bloodier and bolder. With the new visual identity now revealed, fans can expect many more exciting chapters to come in the coming days. </p><p><em>Thamma</em> is all set for its release on October 21, marking Maddock Films’ boldest Horror-Comedy crossover to date.</p>