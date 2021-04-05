The Lead: Suraj Sharma on 'The Illegal'

The Lead: Suraj Sharma on 'The Illegal'

  • Apr 05 2021, 05:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 15:05 ist
Suraj Sharma. Photo credit: Twitter account.

In this episode of the Lead, Suraj Sharma of the 'Life of Pi' fame talks about his new film 'The Illegal' and more.

Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. In today's episode, DH's Roktim Rajpal speaks to Suraj Sharma of the 'Life of Pi' fame about the latter's new film 'The Illegal' and more. Listen in.

Roktim Rajpal: Hi Suraj, how are you?

Suraj Sharma: Hi, how are you?

Roktim: I'm fine. I'll begin by asking you: What prompted you to take up 'The Illegal'?

Suraj: It was the script. Danish, Danish... Danish Renzu, the director, came to me with the script. I read it and felt that it was a beautiful script and I felt that connected to the character...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast. 

