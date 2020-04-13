Neil says he is trying to make the most of the Lockdown

‘The Raikar Case’ actor Neil Bhoopalam says he is trying to make the most of the coronavirus lockdown

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2020, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 17:40 ist
Neil Bhoopalam in The Raikar Case.

Neil Bhoopalam, best known for his performance in NH 10, is in the limelight because of his latest release The Raikar Case. The Voot Select offering, featuring him in the role of a cop, has grabbed a fair deal of attention with its riveting plot. Speaking exclusively to DH, Neil opens up about prepping for The Raikar Case and life amid the COVID-19 lockdown

How did you prepare for your role in The Raikar Case?

I tried to be the best version of myself while working on The Raikar Case. The fathers of some of my friends are in the police so I reached out to them to prepare for the show. I have been a fan of cop dramas like Ab Tak Chappan and this might have subconsciously shaped my performance.

Are you happy about the response to your performance?

My aunt in Bengaluru reached out to me and said that she liked my performance. My friends too have praised my work. In a way, it is nice to connect with them under these circumstances.

How was the experience of working in the digital medium?

It was a bit different (from TV and films) as the workload is more in digital. You need to work at a faster speed and also do your homework beforehand itself.

You have a theatre background. Has that experience come in handy?

I will explain this using an analogy. A cricketer needs to change his strategy and approach depending on whether it is a Test or a One Day International or a T-20. However, at the end of the day, he is still a cricketer.  Similarly, when I do theatre I might need to give an elevated performance but I am still an artiste.

You haven’t been too active in Bollywood. Is it a conscious decision or something that just happened?

It has been a bit of both. Some part of this was planned/intentional while the rest was determined by the type of offers coming my way. I had been in the industry for nearly 10 years when NH 10 happened. So, in a way, my average is one movie in 10 years. I am someone who likes to take it easy and not run after quantity.

How are coping with the COVID-19 lockdown?

I am trying to make the most of the situation and breathing the cleaner air. However, the threat is always there and it is not really possible to think too much about the future. In a way, I am taking it one day at a time.

Also read: Vishnuvardhan was an understanding and helpful person: ‘The Raikar Case’ actress Ashvini Bhave

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Voot
DH Entertainment
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 