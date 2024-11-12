'The Sabarmati Report': Ridhi Dogra brings a crucial real-life interview to the screen

<p>Ever since the hard-hitting and gripping trailer of <em>The Sabarmati Report</em> was released, the movie has generated a massive buzz. Highlighting a glimpse of a devastating incident in India's history that shook the entire nation, the trailer also introduces Ridhi Dogra as a senior journalist. Interestingly, as the film is based on real life incident, a scene featuring Ridhi has been recreated of an actual interview that took place between a senior journalist and a foreign ambassador.</p>.<p>An industry source confirmed, "There is a scene in the film where Ridhi Dogra, who plays a journalist, is conducting an interview that is actually a recreation of the real interview between Prannoy Roy and the US Ambassador. As the interview was packed with numerous facts and background stories of the authorities, the film will reveal the realities surrounding the event." </p><p>Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents <em>The Sabarmati Report</em> starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film will be releasing in theatres on 15th November 2024.</p>