Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The Sabarmati Report': Ridhi Dogra brings a crucial real-life interview to the screen

Interestingly, as the film is based on real life incident, a scene featuring Ridhi has been recreated of an actual interview that took place between a senior journalist and a foreign ambassador.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 14:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 14:09 IST
Entertainment NewsRaashii KhannaVikrant MasseyTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us