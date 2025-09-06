<p>New Delhi: <em>Baaghi 4</em>,starring actors Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, collected Rs 13.20 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.</p>.<p>The action thriller movie, directed by popular Kannada director <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-harsha">A Harsha</a> in his Hindi film debut, released in theatres across the country on Friday.</p>.<p>Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the day one collection on its social media handles.</p>.<p>"Day 1 = Rs 13.20 crore. The roar has just begun… thank you for all the love. Watch <em>Baaghi 4</em> in your nearest cinemas!" the banner posted.</p>.<p>The film is the fourth instalment in Tiger's <em>Baaghi</em> franchise, which started with 2016's <em>Baaghi</em>, followed by <em>Baaghi 2</em> (2018) and <em>Baaghi 3</em> (2020).</p>.'Baaghi' franchise gave me an identity: Tiger Shroff.<p><em>Baaghi 4</em> features <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiger-shroff">Tiger</a> as Ronny, a man who after surviving an attempted suicide by train, descends into chaos as reality blurs.</p>.<p>The film marks the acting debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu and also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles.</p>