Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' mints Rs 13.20 crore at box office on day one

The action thriller movie, directed by popular Kannada director A Harsha in his Hindi film debut, released in theatres across the country on Friday.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 10:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 10:08 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsBollywood moviesTiger Shroffbox office collection

Follow us on :

Follow Us