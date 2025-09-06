Day 1 = ₹13.20 CR 💥🔥

The roar has just begun… thank you for all the love ♥️🐅

Watch Baaghi 4 in your nearest cinemas! Book your tickets now! https://t.co/uo7kqPp0GZ https://t.co/iXDvoig8be #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4

Directed by @NimmaAHarsha @rajatsaroraa… pic.twitter.com/W1MghYkEZX