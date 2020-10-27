Ruling in Johnny Depp "wife beater" case on November 2

UK judge to give ruling in Johnny Depp "wife beater" case on November 2

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 27 2020, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 16:32 ist
Actor Johnny Depp and Actress Amber Heard. Credit: Getty Images

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will discover on Nov. 2 whether he has won a libel action against a British tabloid which labelled him a "wife beater", a ruling which could have a lasting impact on the actor's career.

Depp, 57, sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34, and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise.

Both Depp and Heard gave evidence before Judge Andrew Nicol during a three-week hearing at London's High Court, laying bare their tempestuous private lives and making allegations of serious domestic abuse, drug-taking and affairs.

Johnny Depp
United Kingdom
Amber Heard

