Varun Dhawan resumes filming 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday began filming his upcoming feature Jug Jugg Jeeyo, eight months after the team wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the film's set.

"Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of #JugJuggJeyo again," the 34-year-old actor posted.

Mehta, who made his directorial debut with the 2019 comedy Good Newwz, also shared a picture on Instagram.

"Eight months later... Here we go again! Take 2," he posted and tagged the actors.

Last December, the shooting of the film was briefly halted after Mehta, Neetu and Dhawan had tested positive for Covid-19.

Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli also round out the cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.