entertainment

Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar-starrer 'Operation Valentine' to release in December

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda of Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 07:19 IST

Operation Valentine, featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, will hit the screens on December 8, Sony Pictures International Productions has announced.

Inspired by true events, the upcoming film is a Telugu-Hindi action drama. It marks the feature directorial debut of ad-filmmaker and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

Sony Pictures International Productions shared the release date of the movie on its official Instagram page.

"Ensuring Peace through Intimidation. #OperationValentine: Sky High Reveal," the post read.

(Published 09 October 2023, 07:19 IST)
