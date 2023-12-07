Varun Tej & Manushi Chhillar's 'Operation Valentine' to have a new release date

The official statement from the makers said,” Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar’s ‘Operation Valentine’ will have a new release date to provide audiences with the greatest possible cinematic experience. Stay tuned” (sic).

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi.