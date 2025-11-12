<p>Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to hospital for close to 12 days, has been brought home, where he would be treated even as get-well-soon messages continue to pour in. </p><p>Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital at Cumballa Hill on Wednesday morning.</p>.Watch: Amitabh Bachchan self-drives to meet ailing Dharmendra post-discharge.<p>Thereafter, he was taken to his home in Juhu in Mumbai.</p><p>Among those who met him include his friend and Sholay co-actor Amitabh Bachchan. </p><p>In a statement, Dharmendra’s family said: “Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time.We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."</p><p>Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) extended heartfelt wishes for his continued wellness. </p><p>"The immense love and blessings from his fans, the film fraternity, and the entire nation are with him always. Wishing our beloved Dharmendra Ji a long, healthy, and happy life ahead,” the AICWA said. </p><p>Producer Asit Modi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame visited Dharmendra’s bungalow.</p><p><strong>Govinda also got discharged from the hospital</strong></p><p>Actor Govinda, who was rushed to the CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital at Andheri after fainting at his home, was discharged on Wednesday noon. The 61-year-old actor complained of disorientation. </p><p>“I’m doing fine now. I just overworked myself and got fatigued. Yoga and pranayama are really good. Heavy workouts can be a bit tough. I was trying to improve my personality, but I think it’s better to stick to yoga and pranayama,” he said. </p><p>Govinda also expressed happiness that Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital. “I love him, he is a world level personality,” said Govinda. </p><p><strong>Prem Chopra now doing fine</strong></p><p>Veteran actor Prem Chopra, who was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre at Bandra, because of age-related complications, around a week ago, is doing fine, however, was concerned about Dharmendra’s health. </p>