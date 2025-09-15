<p>For the past couple of months, the buzz surrounding <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/katrina-kaif">Katrina Kaif</a> and Vicky Kaushal's parenthood has been doing the rounds in the industry for months. Her noticeable absence from the public eye only adds fuel to this speculation.</p><p>However, a report by <em>NDTV</em> suggests that Katrina and her husband, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vicky-kaushal">Vicky Kaushal</a>, are expecting their first child. Katrina is likely to deliver the baby between October and November 2025.</p><p>The report further suggests that Katrina is well prepared for an extended maternity break and has already pushed her professional commitments to focus on family life with her bundle of joy. If the reports are confirmed, the couple will join the growing list of celebrities who have welcomed children in 2025.</p><p>In July, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at a Mumbai ferry port, reportedly on their way to Alibaug. Visuals showed Vicky in an off-white shirt, while Katrina was spotted wearing a loose white shirt with matching trousers. Netizens felt some change in Katrina, especially with her outfit and manner of walking, fuelling pregnancy rumours.</p>.<p>Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021 in the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan after dating for a couple of years.</p><p>On the work front, Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in <em>Chhaava</em>, has been filming multiple projects. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen on screen in January 2024's <em>Merry Christmas</em>.</p>