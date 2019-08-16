Vidya's trip to Mars

In 2005, Lalita of 'Parineeta' blazed the screen, and Vidya Balan, the actor who played Lalita, had arrived.

Roadblocks notwithstanding, Vidya fluidly essayed powerful characters in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Kahaani', 'The Dirty Picture' and ‘Tumhari Sulu’. She continues to shun run-of-the-mill roles and portray complex characters.

Circa 2019, she is back with a mission. Her latest, 'Mission Mangal', is inspired by India’s Mars Orbiter Mission.

With thoughts sprinkled with laughs, she shares how 'Mission Mangal' changes stereotypes about women.

Empowering roles are not new to you. What attracted you to 'Mission Mangal'?

Too many, actually. The entire package, because it was based on a truly successful mission that India undertook. Secondly, I love the way it simplifies science. Thirdly, they fictionalised the personal lives of the scientists. It adds to the drama because it is juxtaposed against the struggles they faced on the mission. Most importantly, this mission had 27 per cent female scientists. When I spoke to director Jagan's sister Sujatha, a scientist, she said, 'At ISRO we are not male or female scientists, we are scientists'. And I respect that. There is a huge involvement of women on this mission and that is being celebrated.

Was there any research you did before transforming into Tara Shinde, programme director?

I’m actually quite scared of science. So I made Jagan give me a docket to help me understand some of the concepts. I also brushed up on things I already knew, things we had studied at school. I needed to be familiar enough with the terms so that it didn’t sound alien coming out of my mouth. Obviously, ISRO is a high security place and it’s not easy to go there and do research. Sujatha gave me an insight into how these scientists are regular women. You see, often in cinema, they represent women working on something important as dressing differently, speaking differently. Just because these women on the mission are traditionally dressed, you don’t feel they are not empowered. They are the women behind one of the most successful interplanetary missions. It turns the stereotype of the powerful woman on its head.

Do you think ‘Mission Mangal’ will help develop a scientific temper among young people?

I think so. For example, they have interpreted the theory used to send the satellite to Mars through a home science technique. That’s the purpose of science, that's how you interpret it and use it in various aspects of life. This film actually does that. People, especially children, will be interested in it, for sure.

Would you be working in any regional film soon?

It really depends on the content offered to me. I am willing to work in any language. And not just the content, the intent is also important. If people want you because you are a national star, then that’s not the right reason.

You have been vocal about women’s issues...

Honestly, women’s issues are too varied. I want to do a lot. But at this stage, I admit I am only lending my voice because it gets heard. But at some stage, I do hope I can go out there and do real groundwork.