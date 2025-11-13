<p>The 'Rowdy' of Telugu cinema Vijay Deverakonda was among the esteemed guests at <em>The Girlfriend</em> movie celebrations. His presence was primarily to support Geetha Govindam co-star and his fiancee Rashmika Mandanna.</p><p>This event is significant as it was the couple's first public appearance since their engagement in October. The couple, who have long kept their relationship under wraps, finally let fans in on their undeniable chemistry by offering a glimpse into their sparkling bond.</p>.<p>From planting a sweet kiss on her hand to openly praising her struggles and journey in the entertainment industry, Vijay went all out, showering his love and admiration for Rashmika in front of hundreds of audience. </p><p>On the other hand, Rashmika sparkled with happiness as she watched Vijay celebrate her achievement. Visuals from the event are now trending heavily online, as delighted fans of Vijay and Rashmika flood across social media.</p>.<p>Many social media users were thrilled by the couple's PDA, with comments like "his real life girlfriend," and celebratory comments like "Awww kondannaa," "Abba, finally!" and others.</p><p>Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first crossed paths during the shoot of <em>Geeta Govindam</em> (2018). Reports suggest that they connected well and soon began dating. Although the couple has remained silent about their romance, keeping it private for years, speculation suggests they are planning to marry in February 2026.</p>