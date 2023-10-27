JOIN US
entertainment

Vikram's 'Thangalaan' with Pa Ranjith to release on January 26

Last Updated 27 October 2023, 16:00 IST

Chennai: Thangalaan, superstar Vikram's upcoming Tamil film with director Pa Ranjith, will hit the theatres worldwide on January 26, 2024, the makers announced on Friday.

The 57-year-old actor shared the film's release date and new poster on his official X account.

"A fiery story of a bygone era that’s waiting to be told & cherished... #Thangalaan arriving at cinemas worldwide on 26th January, 2024," the actor posted. He also revealed that the first teaser of the movie will drop on November 1.

Pa Ranjith, known for blockbusters such as Madras, Kabali, Kaala and Sarpatta Parambarai, also shared the movie’s release date on X.

Thangalaan is reportedly set against the backdrop of early 19th century mining. The film also stars actors Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Ranjith’s Neelam Productions. GV Prakash is scoring the music.

Vikram most recently featured in Mani Ratnam’s two-part magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He will next be seen in action spy film Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam, set to arrive in theatres on November 24.

(Published 27 October 2023, 16:00 IST)
