Wamiqa Gabbi's glamorous look steals the spotlight at GQ event

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi stunned everyone with an ensemble at the GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians Award held in Mumbai.
Credit: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi
She looked absolutely radiant at the event, turning many heads, in a stunning KGL label.
The Khufiya actor was seen in a shiny top and pants, and opted for a wet look.
Gabbi effortlessly made a bold fashion statement at the event.
Fashion critics and enthusiasts praised her for pushing the boundaries of conventional style and embracing her individuality with panache.
(Published 27 April 2024, 07:56 IST)