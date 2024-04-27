JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Wamiqa Gabbi's glamorous look steals the spotlight at GQ event

Bollywood's rising star Wamiqa Gabbi took centre stage at the GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians Award held on Friday night. The event, held in Mumbai, was a melting pot of style and sophistication, and Gabbi ensured all eyes were firmly fixated on her with her scintillating attire.
Last Updated 27 April 2024, 07:56 IST

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi stunned everyone with an ensemble at the GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians Award held in Mumbai.

Credit: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi

She looked absolutely radiant at the event, turning many heads, in a stunning KGL label.

Credit: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi

The Khufiya actor was seen in a shiny top and pants, and opted for a wet look.

Credit: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi

Gabbi effortlessly made a bold fashion statement at the event.

Credit: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi

Fashion critics and enthusiasts praised her for pushing the boundaries of conventional style and embracing her individuality with panache.

Credit: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi

(Published 27 April 2024, 07:56 IST)
