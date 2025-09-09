Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Watch | Badshah tweaks 'Tareefan' lyrics to take cheeky dig at Donald Trump during live show in US

He strikingly altered "Kinniya tareefan chahidi ae tennu (How many compliments do you want)" to "Kinni tariffan chahidiye Trump ko (How much tariff does Trump want)."
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 11:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 11:25 IST
Donald TrumpTrendingbadshahUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us