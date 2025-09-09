<p>US tariffs have evoked responses from global leaders, economists, internet users, and many others. Adding to the list came the reaction of Indian rapper Badshah, who took a cheeky dig US President Donald Trump's tariff decisions on India during his recent show in New Jersey.</p><p>Badshah tweaked the lyrics of his song at the New Jersey concert, leaving the audience stunned. What did he sing? He played with the word "tareefan (praises)" and turned it into "tariffan (tariffs)." </p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>Performing his popular beat from the Bollywood movie 'Veere Di Wedding', <em>Tareefan</em>, the rapper amused fans and netizens alike by the unexpected change in lyrics. </p>.Badshah addresses backlash over his Dua Lipa comment, calls it 'most beautiful compliment'.<p>He strikingly altered "<em>Kinniya tareefan chahidi ae tennu</em> (How many compliments do you want)" to "<em>Kinni tariffan chahidiye Trump ko</em> (How much tariff does Trump want)." </p><p>The video from this show where he took a dig at Trump and his tariff decisions is now going viral on social media. </p><p>Several Badshah fans and other netizens forwarded the clip across social media platforms. "Badshah takes a Trump dig during his US concer. I don't suport Badsah but particular for this creation (sic)," read an X post echoing the sentiment of several others. </p><p>Badshah is currently on his <em>Unfinished Tour 2025</em> across the US, with his series of shows having started this September. The tour covers major cities including Oakland, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago. The rapper would conclude his tour on September 20 after winning the hearts of the audience in Chicago. </p>