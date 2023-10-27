Westlife singer Nicky Byrne on India tour: When we are on stage, nostalgia is huge

"We really enjoy what we do. We have a lot of fun with the crowd. Sometimes we might even get some people up on stage to share a special moment or sing a song with us... It's a little bit of everything. It's going to be a night to remember, a moment to remember."

The pop group had kicked off their tour in 2022, performing across the UK, including a sold-out headline show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. This year, the tour has travelled across a few more cities in Europe and the UK as well as USA, and will soon go to China, the Middle East and South Africa.