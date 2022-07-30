Whackyverse | Ranveer's buff stuff

Buff Stuff
When Ranveer posed in the nude
A lawyer said, "Let's sue this dude."
She claimed it was gham
To see his exposed bum
But others said she was just a prude.
The recent nude photoshoot of actor Ranveer Singh has ruffled the prudish Indians' fragile morality and sensibilities. Even 'educated' Indians are feeling squeamish about it. What's so offensive about male/female nudity?
