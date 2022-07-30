Whackyverse | Ranveer's buff stuff

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2022, 08:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 08:10 ist

Buff Stuff

When Ranveer posed in the nude

A lawyer said, "Let's sue this dude."

She claimed it was gham

To see his exposed bum

But others said she was just a prude.

The recent nude photoshoot of actor Ranveer Singh has ruffled the prudish Indians' fragile morality and sensibilities. Even 'educated' Indians are feeling squeamish about it. What's so offensive about male/female nudity?

