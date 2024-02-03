What's on OTT this week: Orion and the Dark, The Last Wife; movies and series

Film critic and curator Harish Mallya handpicks movies and series to watch over the weekend.

Recommended picks

Orion and the Dark

English, streaming on Netflix

Directed by Sean Charmatz

From Dreamworks Animation, the film is about Orion, who meets a ghostly personification of darkness, known simply as ‘Dark'. He then learns to confront his fears.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cScAQ2O26Y4

The Greatest Night in Pop

English, streaming on Netflix

Directed by Bao Nguyen

Witness how 1980s musical legends came together to create magic.The documentary showcases the highlights of the recording session for the moving charity song We Are the World, which features some of the biggest musicians of the 1980s. Gear up for a nostalgic trip.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MD3oU1gowu4

Let’s Talk About Chu

Taiwanese, streaming Netflix

An eight-episode romantic comedy series that follows the intimate lives of three siblings. The show’s frank approach to sexuality is refreshing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqpdhYOeHYY

The Last Wife

Vietnamese, streaming on Netflix

Directed by Victor Vu

Adapted from Hong Thai’s novel The Lake of Vengeance, the film is about a woman’s searing desire to break free of her social fate in the feudal period of 19th-century Vietnam.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhlCD8FAs08





NASCAR Full Speed

English, streaming on Netflix

A flawless backstage pass to the NASCAR sport. Dramatic and exciting, with comedy sprinkled in. Must watch for a sports fan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jatKwzX69Uc

Mr And Mrs Smith

English, streaming on Prime

Created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

Two strangers land jobs with a spy agency that offers them a life of espionage, wealth, and travel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsaMWxppznk



Also released

Garadi (Kannada | Prime), Kaiva (Kannada | Prime), Saindhav (Telugu | Prime), Zehan (Hindi | Zee5), Pindam (Telugu | Aha), Mathimaran (Tamil | Aha), Choir (English | Hotstar Series), Self (English | Hotstar Anime), Miss Perfect (Telugu | Hotstar Series), Will (Belgian | Netflix), Oh My Darling (Malayalam | Manorama Max), Dawshom Awbotaar (Bengali | Hoichoi), One Ranger (English | LionsGate Play) and Alexander the Making of a God (English | Netflix Series).