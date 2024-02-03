What's on OTT this week: Orion and the Dark, The Last Wife; movies and series

Film critic and curator Harish Mallya handpicks movies and series to watch over the weekend.
Recommended picks
Orion and the Dark
English, streaming on Netflix
Directed by Sean Charmatz
From Dreamworks Animation, the film is about Orion, who meets a ghostly personification of darkness, known simply as ‘Dark'. He then learns to confront his fears.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cScAQ2O26Y4
The Greatest Night in Pop
English, streaming on Netflix
Directed by Bao Nguyen
Witness how 1980s musical legends came together to create magic.The documentary showcases the highlights of the recording session for the moving charity song We Are the World, which features some of the biggest musicians of the 1980s. Gear up for a nostalgic trip.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MD3oU1gowu4
Let’s Talk About Chu
Taiwanese, streaming Netflix
An eight-episode romantic comedy series that follows the intimate lives of three siblings. The show’s frank approach to sexuality is refreshing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqpdhYOeHYY
The Last Wife
Vietnamese, streaming on Netflix
Directed by Victor Vu
Adapted from Hong Thai’s novel The Lake of Vengeance, the film is about a woman’s searing desire to break free of her social fate in the feudal period of 19th-century Vietnam.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhlCD8FAs08
NASCAR Full Speed
English, streaming on Netflix
A flawless backstage pass to the NASCAR sport. Dramatic and exciting, with comedy sprinkled in. Must watch for a sports fan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jatKwzX69Uc
Mr And Mrs Smith
English, streaming on Prime
Created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover
Two strangers land jobs with a spy agency that offers them a life of espionage, wealth, and travel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsaMWxppznk
Also released
Garadi (Kannada | Prime), Kaiva (Kannada | Prime), Saindhav (Telugu | Prime), Zehan (Hindi | Zee5), Pindam (Telugu | Aha), Mathimaran (Tamil | Aha), Choir (English | Hotstar Series), Self (English | Hotstar Anime), Miss Perfect (Telugu | Hotstar Series), Will (Belgian | Netflix), Oh My Darling (Malayalam | Manorama Max), Dawshom Awbotaar (Bengali | Hoichoi), One Ranger (English | LionsGate Play) and Alexander the Making of a God (English | Netflix Series).