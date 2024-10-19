WWE plans new behind-the-scenes documentary Netflix series

<p><em>By Maxwell Adler and Jason Kelly</em></p><p>World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., part of TKO Group Holdings Inc., is set to debut a behind-the-scenes documentary series on Netflix Inc., WWE President Nick Khan announced on Thursday.</p><p>The new series is part of WWE’s expanding partnership with Netflix, Khan told the University of Southern California Next Level Sports conference in Inglewood, California. Earlier this year, the two companies signed a $5 billion, 10-year deal that will bring WWE’s flagship program, <em>Raw</em>, to the streaming service in 2025.</p>.'The champ's time is up': John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, says WWE .<p>Khan said the new series will spotlight WWE’s roster of talent, with the sole executive featured being WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Michael Levesque, better known to fans by his ring name, Triple H.</p><p>“It’s the first time it’s ever been done and we’re still figuring the dates out,” he said. “It all starts for us with the realization that you have to earn your teeth on a daily basis with the fans.”</p><p>Netflix has ramped up its sports content in recent years, starting with its 2016 docuseries <em>Last Chance U</em>, which followed the lives of community college football players in Mississippi. The streaming service has since released hit sports shows such as the car racing documentary <em>Formula 1: Drive to Survive</em> and <em>The Last Dance</em>, chronicling Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls.</p><p>Netflix also recently premiered <em>Mr McMahon</em>, a documentary exploring WWE founder Vince McMahon’s career and his controversial exit as chairman of TKO amid sexual misconduct allegations. McMahon has said he’ll vigorously defend himself against the claims.</p>