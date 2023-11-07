JOIN US
Homeentertainment

'Yodha' release postponed again, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer to now hit theatres in March

By pushing the date, 'Yodha' has avoided a box office clash with Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'. Featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the movie is set to hit the screens on December 8.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 07:14 IST

Mumbai: Dharma Productions said on Tuesday its action film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, will now arrive in theatres on March 15, 2024, three months after its scheduled release.

By pushing the date, Yodha has avoided a box office clash with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. Featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the movie is set to hit the screens on December 8.

Dharma Productions shared the new release date of Yodha on its official X page.

"Hold onto your seats, for you're about to experience a ride like never before. The runway is set for #Yodha to take off on 15th March, 2024!" the banner said in the post.

The film is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films have backed the movie.

Yodha, produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan, also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. It was originally supposed to be released in July.

(Published 07 November 2023, 07:14 IST)
