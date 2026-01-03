Menu
Actions for a resilient planet

Some countries are sacrificing long-term interests for short-term gains, blocking progressive steps that aim for a better planet, writes K N Ninan
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 22:35 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 22:35 IST
