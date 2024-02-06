Elephant Munchies: Curing animals with cannabis

Nidia's abscesses also began to heal, probably as a result of CBD's anti-inflammatory effects. For months, the pain in her feet had prevented the elephant from walking down a small hill to a drinking fountain in her enclosure, forcing her handlers to give her water in buckets and by hose. As her condition improved, she started to visit the fountain again. "She just continued to get better," Castillo said. "We were amazed that this happened at such a low-response dose, which led us to want to get this information out before veterinarians start overdosing other species by using the dog or cat dose." Correct dosing comes down to species-specific differences in metabolism and variability between individuals, he added.