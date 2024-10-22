Researchers discover new snake species from Himalayas, name it after Leonardo DiCaprio

<p>Mumbai: A new genus and snake species discovered in the Himalayas have been named after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leonardo-dicaprio">Leonardo DiCaprio</a>, an American actor, film producer and environmentalist.</p><p>Leonardo DiCaprio has been actively involved in creating awareness about global climate change, increased biodiversity loss, and human health issues through pollution - and the name has been given to honour his work. </p><p>The discovery was made by a team of researchers from Germany, India, and the United Kingdom.</p><p>The research paper was authored by Zeeshan A. Mirza of the Max Planck Institute for Biology, Tübingen (Germany), Virender K. Bhardwaj and H. T. Lalremsanga of the Mizoram University (India), Saunak Pal of the Newcastle University (UK), Gernot Vogel of the Society for Southeast Asian Herpetology (Germany), Patrick D. Campbell of the Natural History Museum (UK) and Harhisl Patel of the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation (India), according to a press statement issued in Mumbai. </p><p>The snake was first found by Virender Bhardwaj while exploring his backyard in June 2020. He was at home in the western Himalayas during the pandemic. He photographed some species he found and uploaded them to Instagram, which popped up on Zeeshan Mirza’s Instagram search feed. The photograph led to an investigation that took three years to identify this snake. </p><p>The snake resembled Liopeltis rappi, a species known to be distributed in the eastern Himalayas. However, the population from Himachal Pradesh differed from the true Liopeltis rappi found in Sikkim in several aspects of the scales on the head and general colouration. This was confirmed after examining specimens from natural history museums across Europe, the USA and India. </p><p>DNA sequences generated of this snake did not match any known genus, and the team grew to include DNA and morphological data for other related species from across Asia. The complication of molecular and morphological data suggested that the snake from Himachal Pradesh is related to Liopeltis rappi but differs in several aspects to be called a new species, and these two species belong to a new genus that is endemic to the Himalayas. </p><p>The paper was submitted early this year and was published in the recent issue of the international journal <em>Scientific Reports</em>. “The work not only resolved the status of the Himalayan species but also resolved a taxonomic confusion regarding the genera Liopeltis and Gongylosoma that lasted 180 years. The work provides a newly revised classification of these two genera that are distributed across Asia,” the statement said. </p><p>The members of the genus Anguiculus are small and are currently known by two species. These snakes are found at elevations above 1500 meters across the Himalayas. </p><p>The newly described species, 'Anguiculus dicaprioi' is distributed from central Nepal to Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, whereas Anguiculus rappii is distributed in Sikkim, Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh. These snakes are mostly active from late May to August and are not found at other times of the year. Nothing is known about the biology of the two species.</p><p>Anguiculus rappii is rare and has not been recorded in the last couple of decades.</p>