A romance with a political conscience

Shabnam Minwalla — journalist and writer — comes from a family of Bohra Muslims, Parsis, Tamil Brahmins and Bengalis. Known for her grip on young adult novels and historical nonfiction, Zen is both a personal and professional feat for her; a reward for three years of thorough research on the global political climate of then and now, the past and present of Bombay’s cotton and dye industry as well as the infrastructure and food of the city. It is not just the young minds that have a lot to take away from Zen, but even the common man of today — either drunk with ignorance or ready to attack anyone who contradicts his idea of a nation — will be compelled to think and seek answers to forgotten questions. Especially those hellbent on the singularity of Indianness will find insight in Zen and Zainab’s story and hopefully learn a lesson they repeat: “Being Indian is not just about history. It’s as much about geography.”