A walk among the shadows

Winner of the 2019 Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, the translation of Vishudha Papangalude India unearths the religious subjugation and consequent sexual exploitation of women buried beneath multi-layered narratives of faith and history. What began as a short report on the closing of dance bars in Mangaluru turned into an extensive investigation spanning seven states, connecting the intricate web of old beliefs with new-age oppression against women. From Uchangi in Karnataka to Peddapuram in Andhra, and from Puri in Odisha to Jalangi in Bengal, and from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Arun found the cross-cutting organic links in the artful exploitation of women who bear the brunt of society’s failings. “The stark fact is that traditions are so deep-rooted in the minds of people that reform becomes difficult,” says the author.