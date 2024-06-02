Home
Bookrack for the week (June 2 to June 8)

DHNS
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 20:04 IST
The Midnight Feast

Lucy Foley

HarperCollins, pp 421, Rs 499

In the shadows of an ancient wood, guests gather for the opening weekend of The Manor: a beautiful new countryside retreat. But under the burning midsummer sun, darkness stirs.

Think Twice

Harlan Coben

Penguin, pp 418, Rs NA

How can a man who’s already dead be wanted for murder? This is the question sports agent Myron Bolitar asks himself when two FBI agents visit him in New York.

Black Shield Maiden

Willow Smith and Jess Hendel

Penguin, pp 464, Rs NA

Lore, legend, and history tell us of the Vikings: warrior-kings on epic journeys of conquest and plunder. There is another story, one that has been lost to the mists of time: the saga of the dark queen.

Radha: The Princess of Barsana

Neelima Dalmia Adhar

Westland, pp 280, Rs 599

Radha, the princess of Barsana, is married to Chote Mukhiya Ayan Gopa, head of the Gopa clan. But she is restless, for he is not the dark playmate of her dreams...

The Ministry Of Time

Kaliane Bradley

Sceptre, pp 368, Rs 699

A boy meets a girl. The past meets the future. A finger meets a trigger. The beginning meets the end. And England must fall.

Published 01 June 2024, 20:04 IST
