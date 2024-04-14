Chronicles of lives after death

But the conversations that happen when you’re on foot are different from the conversations that happen if you stop the car, and they see you getting out of it. Conversations don’t work one way. So, if you want to ask intrusive questions about people’s personal lives, what they think about Delhi, and all of that, then first you’ve to be prepared to be open and vulnerable and get interrogated, too. It’s wonderful that the more vulnerable I became, the less reporting distance I kept between me and everyone I was meeting, the safer I felt. As a result, many different worlds started to open up to me. So, walking alongside being vulnerable, allows you to meet people halfway. However, I wouldn’t encourage women to do this without a thought. I feel the need to say that because it’s unsafe; it’s powerfully unsafe in many areas.