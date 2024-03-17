Cry me a river...

As the novel progresses, the personal becomes more muted and the scope of the narrative takes the form of a (fringe) political thriller. The prose is tauter but also smattered with a lot more coincidences and theatrics. Tensions rise in the Northeast, as the ULFA cadres and military both become more ruthless in their operations. In the realm of fiction, however, some “heroic” events and stunts are pulled off as the three friends’ lives intersect again and again. In one of the most curious coincidences, a protagonist is allowed to covertly meet an army official during a dangerous mission. But just like rivers, which despite their meandering, fall into the sea, Rizu, Rana and Samar always come together, despite differences and distances. This is, however, not to be romanticised… Time has somewhat addled their memories, even as they remember each other with fondness, but its tireless march has forced the three friends to make desperate choices.