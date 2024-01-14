Distorted realities

The use of the dream structure to explore individual and collective consciousness is not a new concept in fiction. The interconnected chapters of the first part of the book follow a dream logic, and to a large extent, these are constructed well. However, you question the intention of the writer when you read the descriptions of lynchings and violence and the forced migration of the poor during the pandemic lockdowns. The reader is forced to confront some of the ugliest incidents of our recent past; all laid out in gorgeous prose. And one cannot help but think whether such trauma that continues to affect large swathes of the population needs such pretty words. Poetic descriptions of broken bodies and heads may please the writer while they exercise their craft but is it really doing justice to the victims to give the violence visited upon them an aesthetic sheen? These sections veer dangerously close to trauma porn.