Mystical cafes and talking cats!

<p>Written in a similar format to most books coming out of Japan lately, this short read shares the story of a different character in each chapter. However, there are two similarities in all of them — Mizuki Serikawa, a teacher turned scriptwriter who has a special connection with all the characters, and the Full Moon Coffee Shop, a magical cafe run by anthropomorphic cats.</p>.<p>The Full Moon Coffee Shop is a pop-up cafe that runs out of a food truck, and it isn’t a place just anyone can visit. It only appears on a full moon. There is no menu available — one neither orders nor pays. The cats serve you a drink or a dish, and it is invariably exactly what you want. The food served is drool-worthy. From the lunar chocolate fondant to the full moon pancakes with astral syrup, all the food has an astrological theme and is served with a heavy dose of life advice. The cats here are all named after the planets and can read your astrological charts using a magical watch.</p>.<p>Sounds like something straight out of a dream? That’s exactly what all the characters feel as well. After a visit to the coffee shop, they all wake up in a trance. While they vividly remember the conversations they had with the cats and the food they were served, it all feels like a distant memory.</p>.<p>Mizuki, Satsuki, Akari, Megumi, and Takashi all visit the cafe at a point in their life when they need guidance. The cats nudge them in the right direction by helping them understand how the stars work. Be it the impact of the infamous Mercury Retrograde or the effect of having Venus in your seventh house, one’s destiny is no matter of chance.</p>.<p>In Japanese folklore, there’s a legend that kindness to cats will always be repaid, inspired by tales of the maneki-neko, or the beckoning cat. This iconic figure, often seen in shops and homes, is thought to bring good luck and fortune. Stories tell of people who rescued or fed a cat in need, only to receive unexpected blessings in return. One famous tale is of a poor monk who sheltered a stray cat that later saved his temple from poverty by leading a wealthy traveller there. This belief reflects the cultural value of compassion toward animals and the rewards of generosity. Mai’s book seems to have taken inspiration from this legend.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The book is full of several serendipitous happenings but they all turn out to have a deeper meaning, perhaps with a gentle nudge from fate. In the end, all the meetings, random incidents and remarks come together most beautifully. It’s a reminder that good deeds always return.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While the book does explore themes such as career struggles and infidelity, it barely skims the surface. This is not a book you would pick to indulge in some deep thinking; pick this up when you want to feel all warm and cosy. No dramatic changes or plot twists are waiting here; you just read about five people living their lives and how a visit to the mystical cafe makes their lives a little better.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Jimbocho</span> i<span class="italic">s a monthly column where we sift through popular Japanese books. Often called the ‘town of books’, Jimbocho is a neighbourhood in Tokyo that celebrates Japan’s rich literary heritage. Mail to asra.fathima@deccanherald.co.in</span></p>