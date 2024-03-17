Read Of The Week (March 17 to March 23)

Gulzar is one of India’s leading poets; he has published several volumes of poetry and fiction (many of which are available in translation) and is also regarded as one of the country's finest writers for children. Gulzar received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2002, the Padma Bhushan in 2004, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014. He lives and works in Mumbai. Dr Rakhshanda Jalil is a multi-award-winning translator, writer, and literary historian. She has published over 25 books and written over 50 academic papers and essays.