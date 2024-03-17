Read Of The Week (March 17 to March 23)

One of India’s greatest and most beloved poets, Gulzar has mesmerised and enchanted generations of readers with his inimitable lyrical expression, visual imagery, and poetic thought. There are few Indians who aren’t familiar with a verse or two of Gulzar’s; and rare is the person who hasn't been reminded of a line of his at some turn on life's journey.
Baal-o-Par is a definitive collection of Gulzar's poetry. It comprises the complete text of six volumes of poems: Chand Pukhraaj Ka, Raat Pashminey Ki, Pandrah Paanch Pachhattar, Kuchh Aur Nazmein, Pluto and Triveni. The first volume, Chand Pukhraaj Ka, was written four decades ago; the last, Triveni, in 2004. Taken together, the many hundreds of poems bear witness to a remarkable poetic journey.
Gulzar is one of India’s leading poets; he has published several volumes of poetry and fiction (many of which are available in translation) and is also regarded as one of the country's finest writers for children. Gulzar received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2002, the Padma Bhushan in 2004, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014. He lives and works in Mumbai. Dr Rakhshanda Jalil is a multi-award-winning translator, writer, and literary historian. She has published over 25 books and written over 50 academic papers and essays.
