Rising from the embers

In a long writing and academic career, Murugan has written poetry, short stories, and over a dozen novels, many of which have been translated into English — the inevitable language that connects the local with the global. Because of the miraculous work done by translators like Anirudhh Vasudevan and Janani Kannan, Murugan’s ostensibly humble and quotidian stories of the rural past and present have reached a wider (and deserving) audience leading to national and international recognition. In the six years of the JCB Prize for Literature — an award recognising the best of contemporary Indian literature — Perumal Murugan has been nominated thrice. This year, Fire Bird has made it to the JCB longlist. Previously, he was nominated for Poonachi in 2018 and for A Lonely Harvest and Trial by Silence in 2019 — the sequels to One Part Woman he wrote as an incisive response to the 2015 controversy. (In 2015, after an aggressive local criticism of One Part Woman, a story of the struggles of childlessness, he had posted on social media that, “Perumal Murugan, the writer is dead. As he is no God, he is not going to resurrect himself.”) Fortunately for his readers, he did resurrect himself.