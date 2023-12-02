Singing about the dark times

At the centre of it all is Eilish Stack, a scientist trying to reason through this tyranny. Reality strikes her when her husband, a teacher and a trade unionist, disappears from a rally, leaving behind a fatherless home with four children. Eilish’s life only goes downhill from here. Slowly, “war shapes itself around them”. Escape is recommended but her heart is bound by the anchors at home: a father with dementia who does not remember his wife’s death, let alone the war outside his door; a husband who has been detained and not returned; a teenager who refuses to accept the travesty or run from it; and a young son who is convinced that the “worm is turning” and has gotten hold of their family and that it must be “spit out”. It is when all hope eludes her that she decides to leave with the crumbs that remain of her life. She remembers her sister’s words — “History is a silent record of people who did not know when to leave” — and concludes that it is more than that: “History is the silent record of people who could not leave.”