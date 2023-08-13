Every bit Indian

The Greatest Indian Stories Ever Told preserves, through translation, the true inheritance of literature; or as Sinha accurately points out: “India is a country that lives in translation, as we constantly navigate a path between the language we are born with, the language we live in, and the language we go on to express ourselves in — which are often different than one another.” Bridging the decades between the writers and their readers, and minimising the natural gaps of language, geography and culture, 27 translators including Arshia Sattar, Shanta Gokhale, Rita Kothari, Kailash Kabir, Malini Seshadri, Neerja Mattoo, Poonam Saxena, among others, live up to the task. Their work is reassuring, despite the sense of loss that perpetually surrounds translated literature. From open-minded to often open-ended, the selected stories are perceptive, reflective and symbolic of Indianness in all ways possible, making for a special reading experience.