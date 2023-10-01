Songs of lost stories

Paimona and Bibi Sanam are among the first songs that introduced Zeb to the world. Ironically, both do not belong to mainstream South Asian languages. Over the years, Zeb has recorded songs in Urdu, Pashto, Punjabi, Turkish, Persian and Saraiki. She worked on the live Punjabi folk series Verha Sessions, a platform she conceived to sing folk tappay and Sufi songs in the environment and sound that reflects the true vibrancy of the culture. Her last Coke Studio song, Roshe, a rendition of Habba Khatun’s Kashmiri classic, is also very close to her heart. “I love singing in different languages, there’s always something new to learn: the expression, tonality of voice and the scales, phrasing, all of it changes with even a light shift in dialect,” she says.