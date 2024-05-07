Man, slapped during argument over minor accident, dies in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 33-year-old man died after being slapped during an argument stemming from a minor accident in Kodigehalli, eastern Bengaluru, police officials said on Monday.
Around 7 pm on Sunday, the victim Raghuram Prasad, a resident of Belathur Colony, was returning from a temple fair in Kadugodi with his eight-year-old nephew.
Prasad stopped his two-wheeler before reaching home upon hearing a sound. He began inspecting the vehicle after parking it on the road.
Meanwhile, a woman was driving her car along the road and honked upon spotting Prasad’s motorcycle. Prasad did not respond. The woman tried veering away, but brushed against Prasad’s motorcycle.
Upset by the incident, Prasad chased the car, moved ahead and blocked it. Prasad recognised the woman as they both reside in Belathur Colony. The woman proposed settling the issue near home and contacted her husband, Anil, who is now a suspect in the case.
“An argument ensued between Prasad and Anil. In the melee, Anil slapped Prasad a few times,” a police officer said, adding that Prasad was drunk at the time.
Prasad went home and slept. Around 1 am, his mother found him unresponsive, and he was declared dead at a hospital.
Published 06 May 2024, 21:34 IST