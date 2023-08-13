The limits of #feminism

Fifth, hashtag feminism can encourage a false sense of community: because ‘we’ share the same hurts or harms, then ‘we’ can ‘know’ the Other person. This is always dangerous. Finally, online activism requires ‘off-line action’. This is Nanjala Nyabola’s point when writing about anti-rape initiatives in Kenya. She contends that ‘without the off-line platforms, it is difficult to push through policy-level change.’ The hashtag campaigns were successful because there were one or more activists or advocates in the background who went to the hospital to procure pictures, who met the victims at the airport and escorted them to a safe house, who made sure that the victim was available for court appearances.