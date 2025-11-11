<p>Mumbai: Nearly 1 in 3 HbA1c test results fall within the diabetic range, while 1 in 4 individuals show signs of prediabetes, according to PharmEasy, one of India’s leading healthcare platforms.</p><p>Together, this means more than half of those tested show some form of blood sugar irregularity — underscoring the growing scale of diabetes in the country, according to the study, based on data from January 2021 to September 2025, analysed over 4 million diagnostic reports and 19 million medicine orders across 29 States and Union Territories.</p><p>“At PharmEasy, we witness every day how early testing and awareness can truly change lives,” said Gaurav Verma, Head of B2C, PharmEasy (API Holdings). “</p>.Stand up for spine health.<p>“This report is more than data; it is a call for action. 1 in 2 people tested show high blood sugar levels. And there are millions of Indians unaware they are at risk of diabetes. Through accessible testing, continuous monitoring, and medical guidance, we aim to empower every Indian to take charge of their health. Awareness, timely diagnosis, and prevention must move hand in hand to control this silent epidemic,” he added.</p><p>PharmEasy’s report reveals that diabetes is increasingly affecting younger adults. Even among those aged under 30, a significant proportion showed high blood sugar levels. </p><p>The condition peaks after age 60, with 8 in 10 individuals tested falling into the diabetic or prediabetic range. A particularly sharp rise in high blood sugar cases is seen from the age of 30, indicating how early lifestyle and dietary factors start impacting metabolic health.</p><p>The report highlights notable differences between men and women in blood sugar levels and insulin resistance — a major factor contributing to diabetes. About 51.9 per cent of men and 45.43 per cent of women tested had high blood sugar, while 58 per cent of overall users showed insulin resistance, a key early marker of diabetes and metabolic risk. While men are more likely to develop it earlier due to higher abdominal fat accumulation, women experience a sharper rise post-menopause as estrogen protection declines.</p><p>Regionally, southern and coastal regions such as Puducherry (63 per cent), Odisha (61 per cent), Tamil Nadu (56 per cent), and Goa (54 per cent) report higher blood sugar levels, while states like Himachal Pradesh (41 per cent) show comparatively lower numbers. This variation reflects the combined influence of diet, lifestyle, and access to healthcare services.</p><p>“The growing dependence on chronic medication is reflected in PharmEasy’s data on medicine orders. Diabetes medicines now make up more than one-third of all PharmEasy medicine orders, increasing from 25 per cent in 2021 to 34 per cent in 2024. This reflects how chronic disease management has become a major part of healthcare in India,” the report points out.</p>