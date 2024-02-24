Navigating the cancer landscape in India

An illness with many facets and complexity, cancer has a long history in India. With an estimated 1.46 million new cases per year, it’s an issue that needs to be addressed together. Nevertheless, hope persists despite the dismal numbers. The public’s education, therapeutic progress and early detection can all have a big impact on the battle against this illness.
Many faces of cancer
There are many different types of cancer, each with its own distinct features. For men and women in India, respectively, lung and breast cancer are the most common cancers. Cervical, oral and esophageal cancers are among the others that present serious risks. Being aware of the risk factors unique to your area and way of life is essential for taking preventative action.
Advancing the fight
The good news is that significant advancements in cancer treatment are being made in Indian medicine. Immunotherapy, targeted medicines and minimally-invasive surgery are becoming more popular. Further, advances in diagnostics, such as liquid biopsies, offer quicker and more accurate therapies.
Patients are experiencing higher quality of life and higher survival rates as a result of these advancements.
Empowering yourself
It’s critical to stay educated on cancer, its signs and symptoms, and the screening exams that are appropriate for your age and gender. Frequent self-examinations, such as oral or breast exams, can identify anomalies early on and greatly improve the prognosis for recovery.
You can also lower your risk considerably by leading a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, frequent exercise, abstinence from tobacco and excessive alcohol use, and all of these things.
Breaking down barriers
In many regions of India, access to high-quality cancer care is still difficult despite progress. Increasing knowledge regarding the significance of early detection, promoting enhanced healthcare infrastructure and endorsing cancer-fighting groups are essential measures in closing this disparity. To overcome this issue, keep in mind that prompt intervention and early diagnosis are essential.
Combating cancer necessitates a team approach. Individuals, legislators, researchers and doctors all have a part to play. Together, we can navigate this complex landscape by remaining informed, making healthy choices, and pushing for affordable, high-quality healthcare. Always keep in mind that our most powerful tools in this battle are information and action.
(The author is Chairman - Medical Advisory Board, Aster DM Healthcare - GCC & India; Global Director - Aster International Institute of Oncology - GCC & India; Lead Consultant - Surgical & Gynaecological Oncology & Robotic Surgeon; HIPEC and PIPAC super-specialist)