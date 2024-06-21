Plasmagen Biosciences introduces CSL’s Haemocomplettan P in India

With approximately 1,50,000 cardiac surgeries and around 1,800 liver transplants being performed in India every year, there is a huge need for such therapies in the country. Approximately 1 out of every 2 cardiac surgery patients requires blood transfusion to manage haemorrhage, and over 25 percent of blood transfusions in hospitals are for liver transplant recipients and Haemocomplettan P could be used specially for massive haemorrhagic cases.



“The Collaboration of Plasmagen and CSL Behring will not only further open new avenues in diﬀerent specialties which includes Cardiac, Liver Transplant, Gastroenterology and Pediatrics but also ensure access to quality products with global safety standards in the biopharmaceutical space. We are also committed towards providing holistic solutions in therapy shaping, disease awareness and patient education”, said Vinod Nahar, Managing Director, Plasmagen Biosciences, the statement said.