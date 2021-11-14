ICC T20 World Cup | New Zealand vs Australia Final Live: New winner to be heralded in ultimate clash of the tournament

As Kane Williamson's New Zealand take on Arron Finch's Australia, the world is all set to see a new winner of the T20 World Cup today. Despite many writing off Australia for an appearance in the final, skipper Finch said that their achievement was not unexpected. For New Zealand, who enter their fourth final in six years, today's clash is their best shot at claiming World Cup glory. Stay tuned to DH for live updates of the match.
Ganguly is rooting for the Kiwis, what about you, readers?
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has picked New Zealand as his favourite against Australia ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
We were written off but reaching the final wasn't unexpected: Finch
Australia's march into the final of the T20 World Cup is not surprising, skipper Aaron Finch said on Saturday, stressing that his team has the depth to go the distance and clinch a maiden title.
Here's a look at 3 memorable clashes between the Aussies and the Kiwis
New Zealand beat Australia by five wickets
— For nearly 30 years, New Zealand were simply ignored by Australia, who didn't consider them worthy opponents.
That changed in the 1970s and most specifically in 1974 when, with star batsman Glenn Turner making a hundred in each innings, New Zealand recorded their maiden Test victory over Australia with a five-wicket win at Christchurch's Lancaster Park.
