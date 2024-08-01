15 I.N.D.I.A. parties, BJD demand discussion on MHA in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: With a decision pending on the individual ministries to be discussed as part of Budget, 15 I.N.D.I.A parties and BJD on Wednesday jointly urged Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to include the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as one of the four ministries whose working should be debated in the Upper House.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha choose allocations and working of four ministries each to discuss and the the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha has so far selected only three – Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

While a decision on two ministries were taken earlier, Dhankhar added the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to the list on Thursday with Trinamool Congress as the lead speaker.

As Dhankhar announced the name of the third ministry in Rajya Sabha while keeping the decision on the fourth pending, Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’Brien said they must discuss the MHA. “We will discuss (and take a decision),” Dhankhar said.

Later in the day, O’Brien again raised the issue in the Upper House saying Opposition parties are supporting the demand and the government should not “shy away from a discussion”.

As a follow up to O’Brien’s letter to Dhankhar earlier in the day, a joint letter was submitted to Dhankhar in the afternoon raising the demand. BJD also signed the letter which also saw 15 I.N.D.I.A parties endorsing it.