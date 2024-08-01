15 I.N.D.I.A. parties, BJD demand discussion on MHA in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: With a decision pending on the individual ministries to be discussed as part of Budget, 15 I.N.D.I.A parties and BJD on Wednesday jointly urged Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to include the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as one of the four ministries whose working should be debated in the Upper House.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha choose allocations and working of four ministries each to discuss and the the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha has so far selected only three – Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
While a decision on two ministries were taken earlier, Dhankhar added the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to the list on Thursday with Trinamool Congress as the lead speaker.
As Dhankhar announced the name of the third ministry in Rajya Sabha while keeping the decision on the fourth pending, Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’Brien said they must discuss the MHA. “We will discuss (and take a decision),” Dhankhar said.
Later in the day, O’Brien again raised the issue in the Upper House saying Opposition parties are supporting the demand and the government should not “shy away from a discussion”.
As a follow up to O’Brien’s letter to Dhankhar earlier in the day, a joint letter was submitted to Dhankhar in the afternoon raising the demand. BJD also signed the letter which also saw 15 I.N.D.I.A parties endorsing it.
In his letter, O’Brien wrote to Dhankhar saying all parties were asked to list three preferences of ministries to be discussed and the Trinamool has indicated its first and only preference as the MHA in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, which finalises the business of the House.
“As I recall, other Opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, CP(M), BJD and AAP had also verbally indicated MHA as one of their preferences,” he said.
He said many parties in Parliament have strong bases in different states and Home Affairs is an important area where the federal structure needs to be clearly demarcated and respected.
“Therefore, it is of utmost importance that the MHA be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. From the Parliamentary Bulletin and media reports, I am made aware that the MHA is not being discussed in the Lok Sabha,” he said.
The Lok Sabha is discussing Demand for Grants of four ministries, including Railways, Health and Family Welfare and Education.
According to the Rajya Sabha Bulletin on Wednesday, the BJP has initiated the discussion on the Ministry of Housing and of Urban Affairs while Congress has initiated discussion on the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. However in the BAC on Wednesday, there was no decision on which other ministries should be taken.
The Bulletin said the remaining ministries will be finalised by the Chairman after consultations. “It was also recommended that Trinamool Congress and DMK may initiate the discussion on the remaining ministries.”
Parties like Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, CPI, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), JMM, Muslim League, RJD and Kerala Congress (M) have also supported the demand.
Sources said the Opposition parties want to raise Manipur violence, terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, delay in Census 2021, federal structure and alleged misuse of central agencies among others during the debate.