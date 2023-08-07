2024 LS polls to decide whether India will remain a democracy: M K Stalin

Terming the 2024 General elections as one that will decide whether India “should remain a democracy”, DMK President M K Stalin on Monday said Tamil Nadu, like in the past, has begun to raise its voice to show the way for the country, pointing to his party’s key role in the formation of I.N.D.I.A, the Opposition bloc.
In a four-minute video on the fifth death anniversary of his father M Karunanidhi, an emotional Stalin said, “I am sitting in the CM’s chair and doing what you should have done,” and that his government was realising the “dreams” of the late DMK patriarch by implementing several social welfare schemes and spreading the social justice plank across India.
Stalin, his senior-most cabinet colleague and DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, MPs T R Baalu, Kanimozhi, and senior leaders, led a silent march for 2 km to pay respect to Karunanidhi at his resting place on the Marina Beach, where a grand memorial is being built in his memory.
In the video, Stalin said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are approaching fast even as his government is engrossed in fulfilling promises made to the people and “restoring lost glory” of Tamil Nadu.
“This is not an election that comes once in five years. It is not an answer to the question on this party or that party. This election is to decide whether India will be a democracy or not? You (Karunanidhi) always said we should give voice for India from Tamil Nadu, and we are just following your words now,” Stalin said.
The DMK has now taken self-respect, social justice, equal justice, language, linguistic identity, state autonomy, and federalist principles espoused by Karunanidhi from Tamil Nadu to rest of the country.
“DMK is a regional party. And it is time to realise your dream that the DMK should always function as a party that ensures that states get their due rights. Your centenary year is the time to fulfill your dreams,” Stalin said.
Stalin has been alleging that BJP was targeting DMK because of its prime role in bringing the opposition parties together.