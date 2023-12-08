479 rural courts notified across India but 284 operational: Govt

New Delhi: As many as 284 gram nyayalayas (rural courts) are functional across the country out of 479 notified by different states, according to data shared by the government in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Gram Nyayalayas Act was enacted in 2008 to provide access to justice to citizen at their doorstep.

According to the law, it is not mandatory for states to set up such court, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply to a question.

Citing the law, he said the state governments are responsible for establishing gram nyayalayas in consultation with the respective high courts.