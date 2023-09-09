A wide spread for dinner hosted by Prez Murmu for G20 leaders

"A medley of traditions, customs and climate, Bharat is diverse in many ways. Taste connects us. We celebrate 'Sharad Ritu', the autumn season of abundance in this menu. It showcases the wealth of ingredients across Bharat, expressing our rich culinary heritage in a modern mosaic dedicated to the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," according to menu paper of the dinner.