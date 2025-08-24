Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship: BJP's Amit Malviya

He added that The Representation of the People Act specifies that any person who is not a citizen of India will be disqualified from registration in the electoral roll.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 16:46 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsSCAmit MalviyaAadhaarCitizenship

Follow us on :

Follow Us