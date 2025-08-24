<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday said the Supreme Court in its interim order does not suggest or direct that Aadhar should be used as a valid document for SIR. </p><p>Saying that Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said that the Opposition is spreading propaganda over the issue. </p><p>“It is amusing to see the various interpretations of the Supreme Court’s order dated 22nd Aug 2025 in the Association of Democratic Reforms vs Election Commission case, particularly with respect to Aadhaar … Nowhere in the judgment does the Supreme Court even suggest, let alone direct, that Aadhaar should be used as a valid document for Special Intensive Revision (SIR),” Malviya said. </p><p>He added that The Representation of the People Act specifies that any person who is not a citizen of India will be disqualified from registration in the electoral roll. </p>.Documents of over 98% voters received during Bihar SIR: Election Commission.<p>A person’s name can also be struck off the electoral rolls if they are declared by a competent court to be of unsound mind or if the person is disqualified under law relating to corrupt practices or offences in elections, Malviya said.</p><p>“Asking the Election Commission to include Aadhaar as a document for automatic voter enrolment would render Section 16 of the RP Act and the Aadhaar Act meaningless. In fact, this very bench, on August 12, held that Aadhaar is not a legal document to prove citizenship,” Malviya said.</p><p>He added that after the SIR exercise in Bihar, the EC deleted the names of 65 lakh voters who were found to be “fake, dead, Bangladeshi and Rohingya names”. </p><p>“(The) SC on 14th Aug ordered the list to be published so genuine voters can reapply. In 22 days, only 84,305 objections were filed (barely 1.3% of 65 lakh, well below the standard margin of error). Clearly, the “vote chori” cry is manufactured,” he said. </p>