'AAP peddling lies, corrupt will go to jail': BJP on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of peddling a bundle of lies on the issue of its leader Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, asserting that those who are corrupt will go to jail.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said politicians used to scratch each other's back to help each other while indulging in scams but this has changed in the last 10 years under the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Should he (Kejriwal) be let off because he is a chief minister and not a common man," he asked, alleging that the Delhi chief minister is a kingpin in the corruption case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

With opposition parties, including the Congress, rallying to Kejriwal's defence and describing his arrest as part of the Union government's crackdown on their leaders, the BJP spokesperson said it is a case of thieves displaying brotherhood.