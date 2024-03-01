Abu Dhabi's first Hindu stone temple opens for public

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s first Hindu stone temple, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, was opened to the general public on Friday.

The temple was built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government.

A grand ceremony attended by almost 5,000 people marked the inauguration of the architectural marvel by Modi on February 14. Overseas devotees were allowed to visit between February 15 and 29.

“The wait is over! #AbuDhabiMandir is now open for all visitors and worshipers,” a post on X handle by the BAPS Hindu Mandir handle (@AbuDhabiMandir) said along with a little over one-minute video of the stunning place of worship.